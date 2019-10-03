Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires Datatrend Technologies, Inc. and Announces Organizational Changes

Datatrend Technologies, Inc. is a leading technology solution provider headquartered in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, focused on Next Gen Data Center, Hybrid Cloud, Infrastructure, Multi-Site IT Deployments, and ISV/OEM solutions.

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) announced today that it has acquired Datatrend Technologies, Inc. ("Datatrend"), a leading technology solutions provider headquartered in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. Datatrend brings its customers and highly skilled teams made up of experienced technology experts, business consultants, and industry thought leaders to Converge's fast growing platform.

Charlie Cox, CEO of Datatrend, will continue to lead the business alongside the existing Datatrend management team. Working with Charlie and his team, Converge will look to introduce its Software Enabled Hybrid IT solutions including identity-based enterprise blockchain, cognitive, cybersecurity, resiliency managed services and multi-cloud solutions to existing and new Datatrend customers while leveraging the Datatrend Hybrid IT solutions including Next Gen data center, Hybrid Cloud, infrastructure, multi-site IT Deployments and ISV/OEM solutions to Converge clients across North America.

For over 32 years, Datatrend has delivered technology infrastructure solutions from the data center to the edge of the network in order to help businesses with their digital transformation journey and drive impactful business results. Datatrend provides consulting, planning, designing, implementation, integration, project management and staffing for next generation data centers, multi-cloud environment, cabling and wireless solutions for multi-site rollouts and the Internet of Things, as well as for ISV's, OEM's and service providers.

"Datatrend has successfully built a reputation over the years as a leader in delivering technology infrastructure solutions from the data center to the edge of the network, while developing long-lasting personal relationships with our client base," said Charlie Cox, President and CEO of Datatrend. "We look forward to working with Converge to help develop an organization that can better serve our customers across North America and are confident that this new business venture will be beneficial to all stakeholders involved."

"We are thrilled that Datatrend is joining the Converge family of companies," said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Their reputable team supports businesses across the nation with notable experience advancing large enterprise financial services, travel, and hospitality customers through their enterprise class configuration centers, project management skills and certifications. Datatrend strengthens our central geographical coverage, while its extensive experience with enterprise clients will prove valuable across the organization."

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the following organizational changes as the Company plans for its Phase 3 consolidation of back-office operations and standardization of tools and processes. Cory Reid will lead this initiative as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and oversee all of Finance, Operations, and HR, while concurrently leading integration initiatives for new acquisitions. Don Cuthbertson, co-founder of Converge, will continue to set technical direction for the Company and its cloud team as Chief Technology Officer ("CTO"). Don will also continue in his role as President of Canada while being at the forefront of new business models presented by Converge's enterprise blockchain initiatives around identity.

Datatrend marks the tenth transaction completed by Converge since October 2017. Converge's family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems LLC; Nordisk Systems, Inc.; and Essex Technology Group, Inc.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. combines innovation accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The Company is building a platform of regionally-focused Hybrid IT solutions providers to enhance their ability to provide multi-cloud solutions, blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face today. For more information, visit http://www.convergetp.com.

About Datatrend Technologies, Inc.

As a solutions integrator, Datatrend delivers IT solutions to help organizations leverage technology to drive impactful business outcomes. Datatrend does this by delivering technology infrastructure solutions from the data center to the edge of the network. By providing planning, design, implementation, integration and project management for next generation data centers, cloud environments, cabling and wireless solutions for multi-site rollouts and the Internet of Things, as well as solutions for ISVs, OEMs and service providers, Datatrend knows how to make IT matter for business. For more information, visit http://datatrend.com.

