Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Acquires VSS, LLC

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) announced today that it has acquired all of the voting and economic membership interests of VSS Holdings, LLC ("VSS"), a Northeast based partner focused on managed services, technology solutions, IT portfolio management, and consulting services. VSS brings its customers and highly skilled teams comprised of experienced technology experts, business consultants, and industry thought leaders to Converge's fast growing platform.

VSS CEO, Robert L. Jernoske, Jr., will continue in his role along with the existing VSS management team. Working with VSS, Converge will look to introduce its Software Enabled Hybrid IT solutions including identity-based enterprise Blockchain, cognitive, cybersecurity, resiliency managed services, and multi-cloud solutions to existing and new VSS customers while leveraging VSS specializations ranging from virtualization, cybersecurity, power systems, managed services, and end-to-end data center solutions and services to Converge clients across North America.

Since 1990, VSS has been helping clients transform their business using people, process, and technology. After nearly three decades, VSS has successfully developed a culture that is passionate about technology solutions and services. VSS aims to deliver its customers sustainable technologies implemented by its team of experts to drive business results and deliver on promises to clients and industry partners.

"VSS is now poised to deliver a more widely-based platform of services to its customers while still offering its top-of-the-line customer service and white glove treatment to ensure that their business objectives are met or exceeded," said Robert L. Jernoske, Jr., CEO of VSS. "We are excited to add Converge's platform of offerings to new and existing customers."

"We look forward to VSS joining the Converge family of companies," said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "VSS sales strength in the financial services industry greatly enhances our capabilities in becoming a dominant software-enabled Hybrid IT provider in the New York and Mid-Atlantic marketplace as it builds on the platform we have created there with our previous acquisitions, Essex Technology Group and Lighthouse Computer Services. VSS also brings a level of expertise around managed services that will allow us to continue to drive value with our Converge private cloud offerings to our clients."

VSS marks the eleventh acquisition completed by Converge since October 2017. Converge's family of companies also includes Corus Group, LLC; Northern Micro, Inc.; 10084182 Canada Inc. operating as Becker-Carroll; Key Information Systems, Inc.; BlueChip Tek, Inc.; Lighthouse Computer Systems, Inc.; Software Information Systems LLC.; Nordisk Systems, Inc.; Essex Technology Group, Inc.; and Datatrend Technologies, Inc.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. combines innovation accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The Company is building a platform of regionally-focused Hybrid IT solutions providers to enhance their ability to provide multi-cloud solutions, blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face today. For more information, visit http://www.convergetp.com.

About VSS, LLC

As a technology solutions provider, VSS LLC makes it their mission to understand their customers' current needs, as well as future goals. Through that understanding, their distinguished engineering team is able to architect visionary infrastructure which solves both the immediate needs, and future business initiatives of their customers. For more information, visit http://thinkvss.com.

Notice to Reader: Use of Forward-Looking Statements

1. Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," "plans," "budget," "scheduled," "forecasts," "estimates," "believes," or intends," or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

