Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named NetApp North America Partner of the Year - West Region for 2023

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

20 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has received the 2023 NetApp North America Partner of the Year for the West Region. The North America Partner Awards winners exemplify NetApp's goal of being customer-centric and understanding and selling NetApp solutions across cloud, flash, and FlexPod portfolios.

"Our partners have always been a critical asset to NetApp as we work together to innovate and grow with hybrid multicloud solutions and services that help our customers succeed in increasingly complex environments," said Jenni Flinders, Worldwide Partner Organization at NetApp. "I want to congratulate Converge on being named 2023 Partner of the Year – West Region. Their partnership is integral to NetApp's success and I look forward to what comes next."

"Converge is excited to be named NetApp's 2023 Partner of the Year for the West Region," stated Greg Berard, Global CEO and President of Converge. "NetApp's Regional Partner Awards recognize overall 2023 revenue, year-over-year growth, strategic account wins, a significant focus on NetApp solutions, and participation in regional partnership activities. We appreciate our partnership with NetApp and congratulations to our West teams for reaching these milestones together."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

