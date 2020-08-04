Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Ranks First on the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a national platform of regionally-focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Converge first on its 2020 Fast Growth 150 list. Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they've achieved over the previous two years. The elite group of companies named to this year's list have generated a combined total revenue of more than $37.8 billion between 2018 and 2019.

"We are honored to be recognized as the fastest growing company on CRN®'s 2020 Fast Growth 150 List," said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. "Growth has always been a core feature of our strategy, beginning with our first acquisition in October 2017; the larger your organization, the more resources you attain, and the greater your resources are, the better you become at supporting your customers. Our goal has always been to provide our customers with industry leading solutions and services, and we invest heavily into cloud, cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and other critical technologies."

Today's solution providers vie for market share within the highly competitive, fast-paced IT channel, making sustained growth and leadership noteworthy achievements. Ranking within the top 150 requires companies to continuously evolve with the seismic shifts taking place within the marketplace. The 2020 Fast Growth 150 list recognizes these companies' extraordinary accomplishments and dedication to the IT channel.

"Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. "The extraordinary group of companies on this year's list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come."

A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American Hybrid IT Solution Provider focused on delivering industry leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com



