Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports AGM Voting Results

News provided by

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

20 Jun, 2023, 16:00 ET

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, June 20th 2023. The results of the vote at the Company's virtual annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

i.  Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following seven nominees were elected as Directors of Converge to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge, or until their successors are earlier elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes
Against

% Votes
Against

Shaun Maine

97,037,400

99.79 %

201,352

0.21 %

Thomas Volk

93,554,207

96.21 %

3,684,545

3.79 %

Brian Phillips

71,972,698

74.02 %

25,266,055

25.98 %

Nathan Chan

93,309,674

95.96 %

3,929,078

4.04 %

Ralph Garcea

80,383,107

82.67 %

16,855,645

17.33 %

Darlene Kelly

96,278,769

99.01 %

959,983

0.99 %

Toni Rinow

93,622,330

96.28 %

3,616,422

3.72 %


ii.  Appointment of Auditors

By a resolution passed via ballot, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Converge until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge. The results of the ballot were as follows:

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

98,617,453

99.98 %

22,222

0.02 %


About Converge 
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

Also from this source

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports AGM Voting Results

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Recognized on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 List

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.