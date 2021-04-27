Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Wins 2021 IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Technology Support Services Solution

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is honored to announce it is the 2021 IBM Beacon Award winner for Outstanding Technology Support Services Solution. Now in its 22nd year, the IBM Beacon Awards celebrate the next generation of innovators, creators and thinkers that use IBM technology, like hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, to power innovative solutions for partners and their clients.

Protecting a significant number of IBM Assets moving to third party support due to COVID-19 budget constraints, the Converge maintenance team designed a multi-year IBM maintenance solution that aligned with the end user's depreciation schedules, provided the flexibility needed to stay under budget, and allowed the ability to reinvest in a technology roadmap designed to meet ongoing business needs. This achievement, along with Converge's ability to break new ground and drive innovation, earned the Company the globally recognized Beacon Award for 2021.

Converge was selected as a Beacon Award winner by a panel of judges including industry specialists, IBM executives and analysts who recognized how IBM maintenance solutions enables client success with IBM technology.

"Converge is proud to accept this year's IBM Beacon Award for Outstanding Technology Support Services Solution," stated Greg Berard, President, North America of Converge. "This award not only reflects the strong, ongoing partnership Converge has with IBM, it also highlights the talents of our maintenance teams in implementing IBM solutions to fit and solve unique client needs."

As an IBM Beacon Award winner, Converge will be a featured exhibitor at THINK 2021.

For more information on the 2021 IBM Beacon Awards, including a detailed list of winners, please click here.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

