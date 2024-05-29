Converge Technology Solutions Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Converge on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list. This is Converge's fourth year placing on the list, coming in at #28 this year, an increase of 22 spots from the Company's initial ranking in 2020.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

"Converge is honored to have been named to CRN's Solution Provider 500 list for the fourth year in a row," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing placement on this list is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Converge's services and solutions teams and the way they consistently bring the best value in the market to our clients. As we enter into the second half of this year, we're excited to continue growing and expanding that value to every customer we partner with."

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 , and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

