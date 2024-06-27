Converge Technology Solutions Named North America Storage Partner of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce it had been awarded North America Storage Partner of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) during this year's HPE Discover conference.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the winners of its HPE Partner of the Year Awards 2024 in recognition of HPE partners who exemplify commitment and success in delivering value to their customers on their digital transformation journey. This recognition has been given to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions, and meaningful business results. These awards also showcase HPE partners that embody partnership-first value and a commitment to delivering better outcomes to shared customers, allowing them to unleash their growth potential.

"The 2024 HPE Partner Awards are a recognition of the focus and dedication these companies continue to make in delivering successful business outcomes for their customers," said Simon Ewington, VP of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. "Partnering is in our DNA, and celebrating the tremendous investment these winners made in HPE innovation is one way we can showcase the impressive results we deliver together for customers."

"Converge is honored to have been awarded HPE's 2024 Storage Partner of the Year for North America," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "The Converge and HPE partnership is highly valued within our team and partner ecosystem, with ongoing success for both of our organizations and our joint customers over the many years of collaboration we've had together. We look forward to continued partnership and growth in 2024 and beyond."

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & Al, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.