Converge Technology Solutions Named North America Winner of IBM Partner Plus Award in Digital Defense Category

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) today announced it is the Geography Winner of the 2024 IBM Partner Plus Award in the Digital Defense category for North America.

The inaugural IBM Partner Plus Awards celebrate business partners in the IBM Ecosystem who advance businesses, reshape industries, and create positive impact through partnership. Entries were anonymized and judged on Expertise, Partnership, Impact, and Innovation. Award winners were selected from hundreds of submissions across six categories. Converge's award was given in recognition for the Company's work in the financial services industry – helping clients manage data security challenges while supporting greater data visibility, compliance, and monitoring using IBM Guardium. Converge also helped significantly improve clients' data security and compliance strategy, reduced the risk of data breaches, and enhanced overall management. Managed Services provided by Converge, including unique Audit Data Analysis services, also helped clients identify potential risk factors through pattern detection and context enrichment. The implementation and Managed Services based on Guardium also resulted in improved operational efficiency and cost savings.

"As a member of the IBM Partner Ecosystem since Converge's inception, we are honored to be recognized for our achievements helping build more secure businesses for our clients," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "We've very proud of our strong Cybersecurity solutions and Managed Services offerings for our clients, built on IBM's portfolio of security software."

As a winner in North America, Converge has also been named a finalist for the global awards which will be announced at IBM Partner Plus Day during Think 2024 on May 20, 2024. For more information on the IBM Partner Plus Awards including a list of the geography winners across all six categories, visit https://www.ibm.com/partnerplus/awards-winners.

Partners eligible to win an award are part of IBM Partner Plus, a program designed to help deepen partners' technical expertise, accelerate time to market and win with clients with AI and hybrid cloud. For more information on IBM Partner Plus, please visit www.ibm.com/partnerplus.

