Converge Technology Solutions Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has once again named Converge to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024. This is the third consecutive year Converge has been named to the MSP 500 list.

The MSP 500, compiled by CRN, serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment. The yearly MSP 500 list is divided into three sections, with the Elite 150 recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

This annual list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. Service providers noted not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, this list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Emphasizing the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, stated, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"Converge is proud to once again be named in the Elite 150 category of CRN's Managed Services Provider 500 list," stated Greg Berard, Global CEO & President of Converge. "Converge has continually invested in our Managed Services team and offerings, and we're excited to see the ongoing growth of this area of our business as it aligns with our go-to-market foundation."

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

