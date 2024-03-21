Converge Technology Solutions Recognized on the 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored Converge on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list. This is the third year Converge has been named to the list.

To help customers navigate today's IT complexities and harness the advantages of state-of-the-art solutions, solution providers—ranging from strategic service providers and systems integrators to managed service providers and value-added resellers—strive to uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs. The Tech Elite 250 list is a yearly compilation showcasing these solution providers, based in the U.S. and Canada, that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

"Converge is proud to have once again been named to CRN's Tech Elite 250 list, exemplifying our ongoing commitment as a top service provider in North America and globally," stated Greg Berard, Converge Chief Executive Officer. "This award also showcases the incredible talent of the team within Converge who continually work to improve their industry knowledge and obtain certifications that ensure we are on the cutting edge of new solutions to best serve our customers."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

