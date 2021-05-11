Converge Technology Solutions Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2021. All figures are in CAD dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q121 Highlights

First quarter revenue increased 28% over last year to $310.2 million

Gross profit increased 24% over last year to $67.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $18.8 million from $11.0 million last year

from last year Net income was $3.7 million compared to a loss of $1.4 million last year

compared to a loss of last year Closed $86.5 million equity financing at $4.85 per common share in January 2021

equity financing at per common share in Graduated to the TSX from the TSX Venture Exchange on February 11 th , 2021

, 2021 Expanded ABL credit facility from $140 million to $190 million on March 22 nd , 2021

to on , 2021 Completed the acquisitions of CarpeDatum LLC. and Accudata Systems, Inc., adding key capabilities around analytics, networking, and security

Subsequent to Quarter

Achieved Five Key 2021 IBM Awards including: the Beacon Award; Top North America Sell Business Partner of the Year; Top North America IBM and Red Hat Synergy Partner of the Year; IBM Data and AI Business Unit Excellence Award for Cloud Pak for Data; and, IBM Business Unit Excellence Award for Protect: Digital Trust

Announced partnership with Lucira Health to provide first single-use PCR quality over the counter COVID 19 at-home test kit

Completed acquisition of Dasher Technologies, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based IT solution provider

"Converge has attained yet another historic Q1 earnings and I am pleased to witness our 2020 momentum carry us successfully into the new year, despite the challenges we continue to face around the globe. I am especially honored that our team is partnering with Lucira Health to help enable the safe re-opening of our communities and economies, while also showing the unique combination of capabilities that Converge offers its customers", said Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Converge and all of its employees have continued to work extremely hard through the quarter executing on milestones such as the TSX graduation, the additional $86.5 million equity financing, the expansion of our ABL credit facility, our recent acquisitions and being recognized as both IBM and RedHat's partners of the Year."

First Quarter Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call featuring management's quarterly remarks and follow-up question and answer period.

A recording of the call will be available and posted on the Company's website. Dial-in details can be found below.

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference call will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 11th, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local – Toronto (+1) 416 764 8609

Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0605

Germany – 08007240293

United Kingdom - 08006522435

Conference ID: 09152198

Recording Playback Numbers:

Toronto (+1) 416 764 8677

Toll Free – North America (+1) 888 390 0541

Passcode: 152198 #

Expiry Date: May 18th, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of dollars)



March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets



Current assets





Cash $ 68,432 $ 64,767

Restricted cash 49,671 -

Trade and other receivables 345,239 364,308

Inventories 51,710 37,868

Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,397 10,376



525,449 477,319 Long-term assets





Property, equipment, and right-of-use assets, net 25,509 23,558

Intangible assets, net 113,066 108,926

Goodwill 121,447 110,068

Other non-current assets 2,023 749



$ 787,494 $ 720,620







Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities





Trade and other payables $ 370,030 $ 398,003

Borrowings 141,316 133,281

Other financial liabilities 19,952 22,125

Deferred revenue and other liabilities 20,885 17,376

Income taxes payable 1,461 764



553,644 571,549 Long-term liabilities





Other financial liabilities 30,403 28,858

Borrowings 895 5,882

Deferred tax liability 14,527 12,584



$ 599,469 $ 618,873







Shareholders' equity





Common shares 217,907 135,354

Exchange rights 5,115 4,853

Foreign exchange translation reserve 614 817

Deficit (35,611) (39,277)



188,025 101,747



$ 787,494 $ 720,620

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(expressed in thousands of dollars)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020









Revenues







Product $ 252,507 $ 190,383 Service

57,695

51,142 Total revenue

310,202

241,525 Cost of sales

242,405

186,690 Gross profit

67,797

54,835 Selling, general and administrative expenses

49,643

45,204 Income before the following

18,154

9,631 Depreciation and amortization

6,488

5,401 Finance expense, net

2,420

5,499 Special charges

3,051

1,939 Other expense (income)

1,093

(1,619) Income (loss) before income taxes

5,102

(1,589) Income tax expense (recovery)

1,436

(173) Net income (loss) $ 3,666 $ (1,416) Other comprehensive loss







Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations

203

1,699 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,463 $ (3,115)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,768 $ 11,044

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS Financial Measurement)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss or income adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



For the three months

ended March 31,

2021 2020 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 5,102 $ (1,589) Finance expense 2,420 5,499 Depreciation and amortization 6,488 5,401 Depreciation included in cost of sales 695 1,434 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,012 (1,640) Special charges 3,051 1,939 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,768 $ 11,044

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Converge assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a detailed description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's filings statement available on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com including its most recent Annual Information Form, its Management Discussion and Analysis and its Annual and Quarterly Financial Statements.

