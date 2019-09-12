Convergence of AI and AR: Transforming the Future of Business Applications - Developing AI+AR Solutions that Unlock New Business Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Convergence of AI and AR: Transforming the Future of Business Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The convergence of artificial intelligence and augmented reality is transforming business applications and is likely to have a profound impact on customer experience and the way businesses work. Computer vision, an artificial intelligence technology, allows computers to understand the objects seen through cameras, which are identified and labeled using augmented reality.



Companies are developing next-generation applications with capabilities such as providing hyper-personalized experience, operating complex surgeries, self-driving and other intelligent interactive features that employ artificial intelligence and augmented reality technologies.

Companies, such as Google, Nvidia, IBM, Blippar, TechSee, Octi, Wrnch are among many other companies focusing on developing AI+AR solutions that unlock new business opportunities.

In brief, this research service covers the following points:

AI, AR, and their convergence - An Overview

Key target industries

Use cases within AI+AR

Companies offering AI+AR

Intellectual property (IP) analysis

Analyst recommendations

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Findings

2.0 Introduction to AI + AR

2.1 Defining Artificial Intelligence

2.2 Defining Augmented Reality

2.3 Key Convergence Enablers: AI+AR

3.0 Factors Influencing the Adoption of AI+AR

3.1 Future Trends Driving the Adoption of AI+AR

3.2 Factors Hindering AR + AI Adoption

3.3 Limited Availability of AR Content and Lack of Standardization are the Major Factors Hindering Adoption

4.0 Key Target Industries

4.1 Improving GPS Navigation and Enhancing in-store Customer Experience are the Major Applications in Automotive and Retail Respectively

4.2 AI+AR is Adding Value by Attracting New Tourists and Operating Complex Surgeries in Tourism and Healthcare Respectively

5.0 Use Cases within AI+AR

5.1 Identification of Convergence Use Cases within AI+AR

5.2 Google Lens' AR and AI Features Enables Users to Scan the Environment in Real-Time

5.3 Wrnch Uses a Combination of Deep Learning and Computer Vision to Analyze Human Body Language

5.4 Google Integrated AR and AI Capabilities in Microscope to Improve Accuracy in Diagnostics

5.5 IBM & DAQRI are Leveraging AR for Real-Time Visual Guidance for Factory Workers

5.6 TechSee Developed an AR-based Visual Platform, Enabling Service Providers to Interact with Customers Virtually

5.7 Lenovo Glass C220 leverages AI and AR to Enhance Workers Ability on the Shop floor

5.8 NVIDIA's platform will Transform the Driving Experience by Providing Interactive in-Car Displays

5.9 IBM Watson Unity SDK helps Developers to Build New Services and Integrate into Client Applications Faster than Ever Before

5.10 Facebook is Using AR to Create Virtual Worlds Accessible to Social Networks

5.11 Blippar and Cognizant are Using AR and AI to Create Various Use Cases Across Healthcare and Education Sectors

5.12 Octi Developed an AR System that uses Deep Learning to Analyze the Human Body Movements

6.0 Companies to Watch: List of Companies Offering AI+AR Solutions

6.1 Partner Identification

7.0 Company Profiling

7.1 Profile of Companies within AI + AR

7.2 Framework to Identify Companies for Potential Partnership

8.0 Patent Assessment

8.1 The US Leads in IP Filings with Object Tracking and Improved Customer Experience as the Key Focus Areas

8.2 Google in AI - Relevant Patents

8.3 Google in AR - Relevant Patents

9.0 Analyst Recommendations

9.1 Analyst Insights and Recommendations

10.0 Industry Contacts



Companies Mentioned



Blippar

Cognizant

DAQRI

Facebook

Google

IBM

Lenovo

Nvidia

Octi

TechSee

Wrnch

