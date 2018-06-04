ConvergeOne Achieves HIPAA Compliance

Almost every aspect of modern healthcare including record keeping, information management, and workflow—from scheduling to admission, discharge, and transfer—relies on digital services and Electronic Patient Health Information (ePHI). Medical providers and payers that fail to protect ePHI place themselves at severe risk for penalties and fines should there be a breach of confidentiality.

"ConvergeOne has successfully met the critical data security standards required to be HIPAA compliant, a critical milestone as we continually strive to elevate our role as trusted advisor to our many healthcare customers who can rest assured that they are operating in an environment that takes the necessary steps to protect and secure patient confidentiality," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "Our data centers have been audited and ConvergeOne has obtained an independent HIPAA compliant report confirming our adherence to strict standards, both physical and operational, that handle ePHI properly and securely."

Developed by healthcare and IT professionals, the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) provides an efficient framework for managing the security requirements inherent in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

About ConvergeOne

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 9,200 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and security solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,000 technical certifications across 1,700 engineers throughout North America including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at www.convergeone.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" regarding ConvergeOne that reflects ConvergeOne's current views and information currently available. This information is, where applicable, based on estimates, assumptions and analysis that ConvergeOne believes, as of the date hereof, provide a reasonable basis for the information contained herein. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "intend", "plan", "aim", "estimate", "target", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "objectives", or other similar words, and include statements regarding the benefits of ConvergeOne attaining the HITRUST certification, and HIPAA compliance and ConvergeOne's plans, strategies and objectives. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of ConvergeOne. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the effect of offerings by competitors; (2) the ability of ConvergeOne to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that ConvergeOne may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) ConvergeOne's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions and achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with acquired businesses; and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by ConvergeOne.

Media Contact:

Scott Clark

Vice President, Marketing, ConvergeOne

651.393.3957

sclark@convergeone.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convergeone-achieves-hipaa-compliance-300659312.html

SOURCE ConvergeOne

Related Links

http://convergeone.com

