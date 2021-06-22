ConvergeOne acquires NuAge Experts, Expanding Ability To Fully Integrate Salesforce As Part Of The Total Customer Experience

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology solution provider of collaboration, cloud, and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has acquired NuAge Experts, a premier Salesforce services provider.

NuAge Experts helps customers reimagine their business processes and accelerate their digital transformation by leveraging the Salesforce ecosystem and deep expertise of the NuAge Experts business and technical team.

This acquisition builds on ConvergeOne's leadership in collaboration and cloud to now include Salesforce. It increases ConvergeOne's ability to accelerate our customers' business and support the modernization of their total customer experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome NuAge Experts to ConvergeOne," said John A. McKenna Jr., chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "This acquisition strengthens our service delivery capabilities and cloud leadership with a dedicated group of sales and technical professionals who share our passion for delivering world-class customer experiences. Together, we will provide transformative cloud and managed service offers to support customer business outcomes in a digital-first world."

"For over six years, NuAge Experts has helped organizations across a wide range of industries achieve improved productivity, profitability and value," said Jason Robbie, CEO, NuAge Experts. "With ConvergeOne's unique capabilities and proven industry expertise, our customers will gain flexibility and new capabilities with the same personal customer service approach they've come to expect from NuAge Experts. We are excited to join the ConvergeOne team."

With NuAge Experts, now NuAge Experts, a ConvergeOne Company, ConvergeOne will provide even more comprehensive cloud-based solutions adding leading-edge Salesforce integration and support capabilities to its already extensive portfolio of customer experience solutions.

ConvergeOne serves as a trusted advisor to more than 13,000 customers, including 66% percent of the Fortune 100 and 50% percent of the Fortune 500 customers across the education, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and energy industries. ConvergeOne's 2020 NPS of 71, in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to providing customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services-led cloud solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

