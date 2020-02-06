ConvergeOne and NICE Announce Launch of Customer Engagement Optimization Services (CEOS)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that it has partnered with NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) to launch the first release of its Customer Engagement Optimization Services (CEOS) offering. CEOS phase 1 is comprised of two solutions from NICE, the world's leading provider of cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions, namely Interactive Voice Response Optimization (IVRO) and Nexidia Analytics.

CEOS phase 1 provides solutions for optimizing the performance of contact centers by applying advanced analytics to IVRs and contact center speech and text channels. The dynamic nature of contact centers makes having a continuous, analytics-driven strategy critical to improving customer experience. In order to determine how to best apply the insights gained from the advanced analytics, CEOS phase 1 solutions include ConvergeOne Services, which have earned the company a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72. This score is three times the IT services industry average, as reported by ClearlyRated, and places ConvergeOne in the "Excellent" NPS category, which is reserved for only the most customer-centric companies. With partners like ConvergeOne and NICE, clients can be assured of comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that deliver positive business outcomes, including improved operational efficiency and customer experience.

These solutions can be applied to any IVR platform and use any call recording infrastructure to quickly generate actionable analytics information that is critical to the improvement of efficiency and personalization of customer interactions.

As part of a continuous improvement program, NICE Nexidia IVRO enables businesses to visualize crucial elements of the customer's journey, identify bottlenecks and streamline the customer experience. This results in increased IVR self-service success, lower average handle time, reduced calls into the contact center, and higher customer satisfaction. ConvergeOne uses advanced analytics generated by NICE's solution to recommend and implement specific changes to the IVR system and continue this cycle to predict change impact and drive ongoing iterative improvement.

Nexidia Analytics enables businesses to uncover missing or subtle information across 100% of recorded customer interactions and aggregate data into quantified and qualified metrics for continuous improvement. Statistics uncovered can include why customers are calling, interaction quality, competitive data, security or compliance concerns, product or service issues and more.

By combining NICE Nexidia's IVRO and Nexidia Analytics with a continuous improvement strategy, businesses can streamline and enhance their operations across the entire contact center while remaining in line with organization-wide initiatives.

"Contact center optimization starts with a deep understanding and measurement of the customer experiences that are currently being delivered. The key is extracting meaningful insights from the data already gathered in the contact center, which proactively creates opportunities to improve applications and business processes through the insights gained with industry-leading advanced interaction analytics," said Kathy Sobus, Senior Director, Customer Experience Strategy, ConvergeOne. "We are excited to partner with NICE to launch CEOS to not only enable contact centers with these applications, but also to provide services to optimize their current environment based on insights driven from analytics. CEOS phase 1 simultaneously enhances the customer experience and delivers operational efficiencies."

"With organizations focused on customer experience differentiation, NICE is pleased to partner with ConvergeOne in helping drive informed decisions that deliver unmatched customer experiences," said Barry Cooper, President, NICE Enterprise Group. "With NICE's analytics solutions we provide the visibility and insights organizations require and our partnership with ConvergeOne provides a unique opportunity to accelerate value to our customers."

About ConvergeOne

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

ConvergeOne Media Contact:

Craig Chumley

Executive Vice President, Cloud, Managed Services + Marketing, ConvergeOne

678.262.2242

cchumley@convergeone.com

SOURCE ConvergeOne

Related Links

http://convergeone.com

