ConvergeOne Announces Launch of ConvergeOne Cloud Experience (C1CX) Mid Market Offering

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that it has extended its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution into the mid-market segment with the launch of its ConvergeOne Cloud Experience (C1CX) Mid Market offering.

C1CX provides a secure, scalable, and comprehensive collaboration experience that changes the way people communicate, share content, and manage projects—all with the goal of getting more done with less. C1CX Mid Market for UCaaS consists of two Powered by Solutions: Powered by Avaya and Powered by Cisco. ConvergeOne also partners with RingCentral.

C1CX Powered by Avaya continues to provide successful UCaaS and CCaaS solutions for the enterprise market segment. Further, ConvergeOne congratulates Avaya on its October 3 partnership announcement with RingCentral. Avaya's strategic commitment with RingCentral will introduce Avaya Cloud Office (ACO) by RingCentral, a new global UCaaS solution. As Avaya's largest business partner globally and a RingCentral Platinum Partner, reserved for RingCentral's most strategic partners, ConvergeOne is among a select group to be well positioned to support mid market customers in their considerations in moving to the Avaya ACO solution powered by RingCentral.

C1CX Powered by Cisco provides enterprise-grade Cisco collaboration technology to mid-market customers in a flexible, time-sensitive, cost-effective, as-a-service cloud solution. This highly secure platform is fully operated by ConvergeOne Cisco Certified Engineers, so customers can deliver the latest in cloud-based collaboration while ConvergeOne manages provisioning and administrative tasks. It is supported by OnGuard, ConvergeOne's proprietary, award-winning monitoring, management, and maintenance platform. ConvergeOne will also continue its focus on the large – enterprise market segment with its successful C1CX Powered by Cisco solution for enterprise customers in both UCaaS and CCaaS offerings.

ConvergeOne is also a partner of RingCentral to bring premier cloud communications solutions to mid market business customers. RingCentral Office® is a powerful, secure, and reliable cloud solution that combines voice, team messaging, collaboration, video conferencing, online meetings, and contact center capabilities all in a single offer. This solution is designed for fast-growing mid-market customers, as well as highly distributed, multi-location customers. With this solution, customers can make their own changes quickly using the web portal interface.

"The UCaaS mid market is an important customer segment for ConvergeOne. It represents a growing and vibrant segment of customers who require collaboration and digital infrastructure technology to fuel their growth," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ConvergeOne. "We are excited to launch a comprehensive mid-market initiative with our great portfolio of partners, including Avaya, Cisco, and RingCentral. With this new offering, our mid-market customers will be empowered to achieve their desired business outcomes with the agility and flexibility that only the cloud can provide."

