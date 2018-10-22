ConvergeOne Completes Acquisition of Venture Technologies

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that it has completed the transaction to acquire VT Consolidated, Inc. ("Venture Technologies"), a leading solutions integrator headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi. WhiteLight Group, a business application consulting entity acquired by Venture Technologies in 2016, is not included in this transaction. Venture Technologies delivers premise infrastructure solutions, collaboration solutions, and cloud services to businesses nationwide.

ConvergeOne serves as a trusted advisor to more than 11,000 customers, including 73% percent of the Fortune 100 and 53% percent of the Fortune 500 customers across the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education, and energy industries. Growth through acquisition is an integral part of ConvergeOne's long-term business strategy to develop a comprehensive portfolio that provides one of the broadest and deepest solution offers in the industry.

About Venture Technologies

Venture Technologies, Inc. is a premier IT solutions provider that delivers Premise Infrastructure Solutions, Collaboration Solutions and, VTCloud® Services and Business Applications Consulting Services to private and public organizations throughout the United States and abroad. Venture Technologies offers a powerful convergence of technology infrastructure and business applications, providing expanded services, security and reliability. More information is available at www.ventech.com.

About ConvergeOne

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 11,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

