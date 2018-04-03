ConvergeOne Continues to Invest in its Managed Services Portfolio with New ConvergeOne Operate

ConvergeOne Operate, powered by OnGuard, provides a proactive service offer with a predictable and scalable cost structure in support of customers' collaboration environments. ConvergeOne Operate lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) through reduced capital investment and provides an improved level of service through ConvergeOne's OnGuard proactive service automation capability, access to greater levels of expertise and advanced processes and tools.

With ConvergeOne Operate, ConvergeOne assumes overall responsibility for their customers' system availability and performance to meet agreed-upon Service Level Agreements (SLAs), freeing their team to focus on innovation and business transformation.

"ConvergeOne Operate is a single source for customizable managed services," said Paul K. Maier, President, Services Organization, ConvergeOne. "This powerful new offer leverages our proven OnGuard IP with our ITIL®-based methodology, three SOC-2 certified Customer Success Centers, expert tools, and a team of highly trained, certified engineers and technical professionals to proactively support the most complex communications infrastructures."

ConvergeOne continually invests in industry best practices and ITSM processes defined by the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL®), empowering high-value, low-risk service delivery to customers' communication environments. ConvergeOne is uniquely positioned to inform customers' cloud migration strategy given its ability to efficiently aggregate cloud components into a seamless solution. ConvergeOne Operate supports this smooth transition.

ConvergeOne will host a live webinar entitled "The ConvergeOne Managed Services Difference: People, Process and Tools" on May 9. Click here to register.

