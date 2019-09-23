ConvergeOne Named Pure Storage's Central Partner of the Year at Pure//Accelerate 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that Pure Storage has recognized ConvergeOne as its Central Partner of the Year. Pure Storage announced the award last week at Pure//Accelerate 2019 in Austin, Texas.

ConvergeOne received the 2019 Central Partner of the Year award for its 50% growth year-over-year for the last four years with Pure Storage, exceptional net new account development, and leading status as a Pure Storage partner with significant implementation expertise. As a Pure Storage Elite Partner with numerous certifications, ConvergeOne continually makes significant investments in the partnership. ConvergeOne and Pure Storage team together to provide innovative data solutions that help businesses move to a modern IT environment.

"ConvergeOne is honored to be recognized by Pure Storage, as it speaks to the value that we place in our partnership and in the solutions that we team together to deliver for our customers," said Jon Groves, Executive Vice President, US East, ConvergeOne. "We are proud to partner with Pure Storage to help our customers achieve their digital infrastructure and transformation goals with premier data solutions. We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with Pure Storage as we help our customers grow alongside us with next-generation technologies that allow them to remain at the forefront of their industries."

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

