ConvergeOne Named Pure Storage's Public Sector Partner of the Year 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced it was a recipient of the Pure Storage Public Sector Partner of the Year award for 2020. The award represents the commitment of ConvergeOne to deliver Pure Storage's portfolio and the ability to provide a Modern Data Experience to their customers that is seamless, flexible, reliable, and provides a subscription to innovation.

"We are thrilled with the success of our partnership with Pure Storage and are honored to receive the Public Sector Partner of the Year award for 2020," said Stephen Monteros, Region Vice President, SLED, ConvergeOne. "In a year marked by uncertainty and disruption to the status quo, we are proud to have worked alongside Pure Storage to help our customers pivot and remain agile with premier data solutions. We look forward to continuing to partner together as we help our customers transition successfully to the next normal and grow, thrive, and lead their industries with the use of next-generation technologies."

"ConvergeOne's vision, strategy, and focus on the customer align perfectly with Pure Storage's core values," said Wendy Stusrud, Vice President, Americas Channel Sales, Pure Storage. "ConvergeOne's partnership and leadership have been essential to our customers during this challenging year. We are excited to continue our work together to disrupt the storage market and help our customers with their digital transformation initiatives."

As a Pure Storage Elite Partner with numerous certifications, ConvergeOne continually demonstrates a commitment to growth, innovation, and selling Pure Storage's portfolio. ConvergeOne and Pure Storage team together to provide innovative data solutions that help businesses move to a modern IT environment. Pure Storage recognizes ConvergeOne's shared customer-centric values, as exemplified by ConvergeOne's 2019 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72, which is three times the 2019 IT services industry average, as reported by ClearlyRated. This score places ConvergeOne in NPS's "World Class" category, which is reserved for only the most customer-focused companies.

ConvergeOne offers professional and managed services that utilize ITIL-based best practices delivered by highly skilled engineers and supported by ConvergeOne's proprietary OnGuard managed services delivery automation platform. With a more efficient and high-quality service level, clients increase their productivity, gain predictability, and mitigate operating risks.

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with 27 years of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

