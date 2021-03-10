ConvergeOne Receives Four Avaya U.S. Partner of the Year Awards in Recognition of Proven Capability to Intelligently Migrate Customers to the Cloud

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology provider of cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has received four Avaya awards in recognition of outstanding collaboration, innovation, and commitment to delivering successful cloud solutions to customers.

Avaya Cloud Office Partner of the Year

of the Year Avaya OneCloud Services Partner of the Year

Avaya OneCloud Public Cloud Partner of the Year

Avaya OneCloud Subscription Partner of the Year

"It is an honor to receive these four strategic awards which showcase ConvergeOne's commitment to designing and delivering innovative cloud solutions that span the complete Avaya portfolio," said D. Robert Martin, President, Field Organization, ConvergeOne. "Partnering with Avaya, ConvergeOne's highly skilled team is equipped to deliver business outcomes by leveraging cloud as a key enabler to solve complex business challenges. We look forward to continued success with Avaya as we develop new solutions and services that connect people with purpose."

ConvergeOne is Avaya's largest business partner, with unmatched expertise in delivering Avaya OneCloud CCaaS, OneCloud UCaaS and OneCloud CPaaS solutions to address digital transformations for customers. Specifically, these solutions helped customers react quickly to the COVID pandemic, enabling thousands to quickly transition to remote working environments as well as enabling COVID tracking and supporting vaccine rollout. Avaya has continually recognized ConvergeOne for demonstrating innovation, business growth, alignment with Avaya's strategic priorities, and a commitment to Avaya and its customers.

"We are pleased to recognize ConvergeOne with these four awards, "said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Global Channel Sales, Avaya. "ConvergeOne is truly valued in the industry for their commitment to customer success. Together, ConvergeOne and Avaya are committed to driving further engagement with our customers and enabling their journey to the benefits of cloud communications and collaboration."

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for our customers to develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

