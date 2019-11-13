ConvergeOne Recognized as a Multi-Award Winner at Cisco Partner Summit 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by Cisco as the US Central Software Partner of the Year, US Central Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year: Security, and US West SLED Partner of the Year. ConvergeOne received these awards at the Cisco Partner Summit 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ConvergeOne received the US Central Software Partner of the Year Award for its innovation, leadership, and commitment to following best practices as a Cisco Gold Certified Partner. The US Central Architectural Excellence Partner of the Year: Security Award reaffirms ConvergeOne's commitment to maintaining deep domain knowledge across all aspects of cybersecurity. Like Cisco, ConvergeOne is fiercely passionate about protecting customers' assets. The US West SLED Partner of the Year Award speaks to ConvergeOne's ability to transform government and educational environments with cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions and services that keep pace with growing expectations for digitally-enabled experiences.

Cisco has continually awarded ConvergeOne for being a top partner to demonstrate innovation, business growth, alignment with Cisco's strategic priorities, and a commitment to Cisco and its customers. Since 2011, ConvergeOne has received 21 awards from Cisco.

"It is an honor to receive these three awards, which showcase ConvergeOne's commitment to designing and delivering innovative solutions and services that span the complete Cisco portfolio," said Paul K. Maier, President, Services Organization, ConvergeOne. "By partnering with Cisco, ConvergeOne's highly skilled team is empowered to solve customers' complex challenges with solutions that are tailored to meet their specific needs. We look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship with Cisco as we develop new solutions and services that transform the market."

Cisco Partner Summit Theatre awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the country. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional and theatre executives. Cisco Partner Summit is attended by more than 2,100 global attendees from Cisco's eco-system of partners, representing more than 1,000 companies worldwide from more than 75 countries.

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

