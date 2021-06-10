ConvergeOne Recognized as Large Solution Provider Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading services-led technology provider of cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has been named Arctic Wolf's Large Solution Provider Partner of the Year. This honor recognizes ConvergeOne's commitment to helping improve the cybersecurity posture of its customers through a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf focused on collaboration, alignment, and revenue growth.

"ConvergeOne is honored to receive the Large Solution Provider Partner of the Year award from Arctic Wolf," said Chris Ripkey, Senior Director, Cybersecurity, ConvergeOne. "At ConvergeOne, we share Arctic Wolf's immense passion for creating a future without cyber risk. Together, we believe ConvergeOne and Arctic Wolf are well poised to help organizations protect, detect, and recover from modern-day cyber threats."

ConvergeOne has previously been recognized on the Cybersecurity 500, the premier list of the top 500 cybersecurity companies across manufacturers, SaaS, MSSPs, and consultancies. ConvergeOne's team of fiercely passionate professionals tout dozens of CCIE, CISSP, and CCNP certifications along with additional qualifications, including PhD, CISM, and CISA. They are expertly trained to detect and protect against modern threats surfacing across cloud, mobile, and global infrastructure, as well as those posed from initiatives tied to the IoT and digital transformation.

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards began in 2018 as a way to honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

"As a 100% channel company, partners are an essential part of Arctic Wolf's success. Despite the challenging climate of this year, our partners have adapted to help customers transform their security posture in a digital-first environment," said Bob Skelley, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. "We are proud to recognize our Partner of the Year award winners that have made a difference by helping their customers elevate their security posture using Arctic Wolf's security operations solutions."

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services led, cloud solution provider that utilizes intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for our customers to develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com .

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is the market leader in security operations, pioneering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Leading the industry with threat telemetry from endpoint, network, and cloud sources, the Arctic Wolf® Platform, supported by the original Concierge Security® team is the last line of defense for thousands of organizations worldwide. The Arctic Wolf Platform and Concierge Security experts make it fast and easy for organizations of any size to stand up world-class security operations that continually guard against attacks in an efficient and sustainable way. For more information about Arctic Wolf, visit arcticwolf.com or follow us at @AWNetworks, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

