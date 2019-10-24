ConvergeOne Recognized as the Aura Alliance's Partner of the Year

ConvergeOne is a founding member of the Aura Alliance and continues to serve as its largest contributing partner. The Aura Alliance empowers global businesses with consolidated management of enterprise communications, from the design, deployment, and support to the ongoing digital transformation. The alliance consists of 60 business partners across 120+ countries worldwide, enabling a regional presence and local knowledge while delivering to a consistent global standard.

"ConvergeOne is honored to receive this award, as we believe it is a testament to the strength of our partnership with the Aura Alliance and our commitment to serving our global customer base," said Lathrop. "Our partnership with the Aura Alliance is built on a foundation of shared customer-centric values, and it allows us to deliver a consistent but personalized experience to customers across over 120 countries globally. ConvergeOne has doubled our international program in the last two years, completing over 180 projects in hundreds of global locations annually. We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with the Aura Alliance as we rapidly expand our international program."

The Aura Alliance Partner Awards is a global initiative that celebrates the engagement and success of partners within the Alliance. ConvergeOne was awarded for acting as a valued extension of the Aura Alliance team and encapsulating the exceptional customer service, dedication, and value the Alliance brings. As the Aura Alliance's Partner of the Year, ConvergeOne serves as a true advocate that demonstrates exemplary commitment to excellence within Aura Alliance's exclusive partner community.

"We're thrilled to celebrate ConvergeOne as the Aura Alliance Partner of the Year 2019," said Tony Parish, Chief Executive Officer, Aura Alliance. "Their incredible work, dedication, and commitment to excellence are unrivalled. ConvergeOne has been a pillar member of the Aura Alliance since inception, and the continued engagement and advocacy of the ConvergeOne team with the alliance has made them an extension of our team. We've achieved a lot together and are excited to see our successes continue to new heights. This is just the beginning of our exciting journey."

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

