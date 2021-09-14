ConvergeOne Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Platinum Innovator

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne , a leading services-led technology solution provider of security, collaboration, cloud, and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Platinum Innovator. ConvergeOne joins a select group of channel partners who have met the Platinum Innovator performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Channel Partner Program .

"ConvergeOne has seen tremendous growth with its Palo Alto Networks partnership and appreciates the recognition in becoming a Platinum Innovator partner," said Chris Ripkey, Cybersecurity National Practice Leader, ConvergeOne. "As a leading cloud transformational solution provider, our customers look to ConvergeOne as the trusted expert in securing their environments. We are proud to partner with Palo Alto Networks and help organizations leverage market-leading security solutions."

"NextWave partners are instrumental in delivering world-class cyber security expertise and offers backed by Palo Alto Networks, to customers everywhere," said Karl Soderlund, SVP of Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "As a NextWave Platinum Innovator, ConvergeOne has demonstrated extensive product-specific expertise and technology specialization and differentiation, to bring customers critical, high-value security offers powered by Palo Alto Networks."

The NextWave Partner Program empowers more than 65,000 partners with Palo Alto Networks' comprehensive capabilities to successfully enable digital transformation for our customers. Partners build their security expertise through specialization, integrate cybersecurity offerings into hybrid cloud architectures, optimize their security postures, and secure the network, endpoint, and cloud from cyberattacks. These capabilities improve security outcomes and the customer experience. As such, partners' achievements in the program are proactively monitored and annually assessed.

ConvergeOne is a proven, services-led cloud solution provider that utilizes its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 13,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with cloud, collaboration, enterprise networking, data center and cybersecurity solutions. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and professional and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. Our 2020 NPS of 71, placing us in the World Class category for the third consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, Microsoft and AWS to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach, including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com .

