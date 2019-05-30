ConvergeOne's Kathy Sobus Recognized as One of CRN's Women of the Channel for Third Consecutive Year

CRN has recognized Sobus for her status as a leader in driving growth and innovation within the customer experience industry, her professional accomplishments, and her continued dedication to the IT channel. The Women of the Channel list is an annual ranking of top women across the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers.

Sobus develops the strategy for ConvergeOne's Customer Experience Practice, which consists of a team with extensive experience in the contact center business, and drives strategic alliances and partnerships with a number of vendors and providers. Under her leadership, ConvergeOne's customer experience experts consult with customers to identify areas of growth for their businesses. Sobus also develops and shares strategy and thought leadership through her continued participation at trade shows and industry events.

Sobus has been awarded multiple patents, including "System and Method for Managing Agent Schedules in a Contact Center," which proposes that when a transaction is received in the contact center, the best agent and time for handling the transaction will be determined. In the case that the time for the best agent to handle the transaction conflicts with a movable event, the movable event will be rescheduled to allow the best agent to handle the transaction. Overall, Sobus has been awarded 11 patents, including "First Call/Contact Resolution (Contact Center Method for Tracking and Acting on One and Done Customer Contacts)" and "Method for Discovering Problem Agent Behaviors," which Avaya produced.

Prior to joining ConvergeOne through the acquisition of Strategic Products and Services (SPS) in 2017, Sobus spent more than 16 years at Avaya, holding roles that included global contact center practice lead, contact center strategist, and inventor. She has also served as the vice president of customer care for Bostonian and Hanover Shoes and director of customer service for a public utility.

Sobus's inclusion 2019 Women of the Channel is featured on the CRN website at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/wotc2019-details.htm?w=587.

About ConvergeOne

Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 11,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

