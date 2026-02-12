Convr AI® Delves Deeper into AI with New Head of Data and AI Underwriting Solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr AI®, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) company serving commercial insurance organizations with its underwriting workbench is pleased to announce the hiring of Eli O'Donohue as Head of Data and AI Underwriting Solutions.



In this role, O'Donohue will lead business solutions, employing technical sales resources to further strengthen the bridge between Convr's cutting-edge AI technology and customer requirements for the Convr AI Underwriting Workbench.



With extensive experience in extracting business value from data deposits across commercial P&C enterprises, O'Donohue has a proven track record of customer success driving accelerated time-to-value for a broad array of customers. Most recently, he headed Data Strategy for PCMI in Chicago, Ill. There he supported product strategy, user experience refinement, and data ecosystem growth through strategic data partners.



Prior to his tenure with PCMI, O'Donohue was the Director of Data Solutions for Planck, the Israel-based Insuretech. There he focused on client onboarding, and industry engagement. Earlier in his career, O'Donohue served as the Senior Director of R&D for Carpe Data, driving commercial insurance solutions delivery, advanced risk scoring models, and client support.



O'Donohue's expertise in commercial Insurance underwriting, AI/ML data products, automation, and program implementation will help Convr's customers more readily achieve and demonstrate industry-leading growth and efficiency success metrics.

SOURCE Convr