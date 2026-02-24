Convr® and Ohio Mutual Insurance Group Announce Partnership and New Ways to Automate Underwriting

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr®, the leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for commercial insurance, announces a new partnership with Ohio Mutual Insurance Group (OMIG) to offer an advanced underwriting workbench solution that streamlines underwriting decisions. The partnership reflects a strong alignment in values and a shared approach to execution.

Ohio Mutual turned to Convr to move beyond legacy, siloed tools—embracing what they describe as the most advanced and visionary platform available today. One of the biggest appeals to OMIG was Convr's centralized repository that could accommodate their unique underwriting needs and align with their vision for the future of underwriting. The specialty insurer is utilizing modules within Convr's end-to-end underwriting workbench to automate their underwriting including the following:

Intake

Intake ingests, splits, classifies, and prioritizes precise data from structured and unstructured documents in PDF, Excel, Word, email, etc. formats to automate and enrich clearance, rating, and/or loss analysis workflows.

Risk 360

Risk 360 is a new and better way to capture business insights from thousands of public, private and/or customer preferred data sources and digital artifacts. Convr prioritizes the most relevant and accurate information in minutes.

Convr AI

Convr AI Generative and Deep Learning Models are assistive to users helping customers perform their workflow tasks with greater ease, improving productivity.

"Convr enables underwriting teams to efficiently and effectively do their work, empowering them to provide a truly tailored accurate offering to their customers," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "By enabling Intake and Risk 360 within the Convr Underwriting Workbench along with Convr, Ohio Mutual will deliver an even greater experience to their customers."

"The Convr Underwriting Workbench is the most advanced and visionary platform available today," said Gary Johnson, Vice President of Commercial Lines for Ohio Mutual Insurance Group. "Our underwriters are eagerly anticipating the workflow, accuracy, and service advantages that we'll realize once we have this key tool at our disposal."

