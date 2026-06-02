New Convr Survey Reveals a Confidence Gap in Commercial P&C: Carriers Are Adopting AI Faster Than They Can Build a Strategy for It.

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convr®, the leading AI underwriting workbench purpose-built for commercial P&C insurance, today released findings from its 2026 Convr Insurance Talent and Tech Trends Survey, revealing a striking gap between how quickly carriers are adopting AI in underwriting and how confident they are in the strategy guiding that adoption.

The survey of 211 commercial insurance professionals — including a majority at the leadership, vice president, and executive levels — found that AI adoption in underwriting is accelerating across the industry, yet strategic clarity is lagging.

The pace of adoption is undeniable:

89.5% of respondents expect more underwriting tasks to be automated in the coming years

70.6% delivered new AI underwriting tools to their teams in 2025

65.9% plan to deliver additional AI tools in 2026

53.6% have AI deployed in at least one production underwriting workflow

But strategic confidence has not kept pace:

Only 20.4% of leaders are "highly confident" their organization has a clear, actionable AI strategy for underwriting

More than 40% rate themselves in the bottom half of the confidence scale

56.9% describe their organizational culture toward AI as "cautiously open — interested but wanting proof before commitment"

"The industry has crossed a threshold," said John Stammen, Chief Executive Officer at Convr. "AI in commercial underwriting is no longer a question of whether, but a question of how. What our survey reveals is that while carriers are moving quickly to deploy AI tools, many are doing so without the strategic framework to ensure those investments deliver lasting business outcomes."

That gap between adoption and strategy is the single biggest risk facing commercial P&C leaders today, and it's also the biggest opportunity. The carriers who close it first will define the next decade of underwriting, according to Stammen.

The survey also surfaced the operational realities driving urgency around AI adoption. Respondents pointed to manual data entry (35.1%), dated and legacy technology (27.5%), and too many submission data sources (24.6%) as the leading factors slowing underwriting at their companies today. Meanwhile, 63% of carriers operate on hybrid technology environments — a legacy core with cloud-based tools layered on top — underscoring why a unified, AI underwriting workbench has become a strategic imperative rather than a nice-to-have.

Stammen noted that beneath Convr's underwriting workbench is a data-first architecture purpose-built for commercial underwriting, not an AI layer bolted onto legacy systems. At its core is Convr's Risk Context Engine, a unified intelligence framework that connects structured and unstructured submission data, business logic, and AI models into a single source of truth, grounding AI decisions in real underwriting context rather than generic output. Powering the engine is Risk 360, Convr's proprietary insurance data lake, with 10 years of historical underwriting data continuously enriched by more than 2,500 public and private sources and 785 million data points on 87 million companies. Together, they give carriers what point AI tools cannot — a strategic foundation that turns AI adoption into repeatable, measurable underwriting outcomes.

When asked what would most benefit their underwriting teams, respondents pointed to AI tool training (47.4%), pre-screened and enriched submissions (46.9%), and simplified access to data (45.5%) — all areas where Convr's modular workbench is actively helping carriers close the strategy-to-execution gap today.

"Strategy without execution is theory. Execution without strategy is chaos," said Stammen. "Convr was built to give carriers both a clear path from where their underwriting operates today to where it needs to be tomorrow."

About the 2026 Convr Insurance Survey

The 2026 Convr Insurance Survey was conducted in April and reflects responses from 211 commercial insurance professionals working in property and casualty, with strong representation from leadership (35.1%), VP/Executive (37%), and management (42.2%) roles across carriers, MGAs, brokerages, and specialty markets.

For more information, visit convr.com.

SOURCE Convr