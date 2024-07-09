COOFANDY Makes a Splash with Dual Presence in Fashion Capitals Paris and New York

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris and New York are known as the fashion capitals of the world, attracting the most talented designers and fashion enthusiasts alike. COOFANDY, the modern men's essentials designer brand, recently made waves in these two cities, demonstrating its brand philosophy of "Simplifying stylish outfits and enhancing quality of life," and its dedication to providing the finest fashion selection to its global customers.

On June 25th, COOFANDY took center stage with an exclusive showcase at the Prime Life Brand Open Day, an event meticulously organized by the renowned communication group Bonjour Brand. This prestigious event unfolded at the iconic Eiffel Tower, serving as a magnificent backdrop that perfectly complemented the elegance and luxury synonymous with COOFANDY. The showcase was a splendid display of COOFANDY's haute couture lifestyle products, highlighting the brand's commitment to sophistication and high fashion.

The highlight of the showcase was the COOFANDY Men's Floral Tuxedo Jacket with a Paisley Shawl Lapel. This piece is a prime example of COOFANDY's commitment to craftsmanship and quality. Its classic single-breasted design, elegant shawl lapels, and sleek single-button closure imbue it with timeless sophistication. Crafted from lightweight yet durable materials, the jacket offers unmatched comfort and luxury. Every detail, from the precise stitching to the impeccable finish, showcases the exceptional skill of COOFANDY's artisans.

"As the world's fashion elites gather in this city that blends ancient charm with modern style for Paris Fashion Week, we hope that the Prime Life Brand Open Day and our presence in the globally renowned landmark Eiffel Tower, will allow more industry professionals and everyday consumers to discover COOFANDY," said RICK, Brand Marketing Director of COOFANDY.

In addition to the Prime Life Brand Open Day in Paris, COOFANDY also made a significant impact in another fashionable metropolis. From June 25th to July 4th, the brand showcased eye-catching advertisements in New York's Times Square, attracting a large number of dedicated fans. This initiative provided an unforgettable experience for those who visited, further establishing COOFANDY's presence in the global fashion scene.

"By simultaneously making our mark in the world's two most iconic fashion capitals, COOFANDY demonstrates our unwavering commitment to quality, aesthetics, and innovation," RICK added. "We also aim to convey COOFANDY's strong resolve to present our brand on the global fashion platform, hoping to broaden the understanding and appreciation of our brand among a wider audience."

About COOFANDY

Established in 2015, COOFANDY is a brand that offers a versatile range of men's clothing essentials suitable for daily wear. The collection features business dress shirts, suits, casual T-shirts, party tuxedos, and beachwear. COOFANDY aims to simplify the shopping experience for its customers by providing an efficient and hassle-free platform to find the perfect clothing item. The brand's primary objective is to boost your confidence by providing high-quality clothing at an affordable price. COOFANDY is dedicated to offering the best fashion range possible to its customers.

For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website and Amazon storefront, or connect with COOFANDY on Facebook and Instagram .

