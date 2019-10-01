Cook & Boardman Acquires American Building Services

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), a leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services announced today the acquisition of Wheeling, IL based American Building Services, LLC (ABS). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1968, ABS is a full-service provider of architectural doors, frames, hardware and related products (including automatic opening devices, access control and electronic security products) to the commercial construction and multi-family housing markets in the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

"We are excited to welcome American Building Services to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "ABS is highly regarded for the quality of its customer service and technical expertise," added Anderson. "We look forward to supporting ABS and their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities as we accelerate their growth in this major market."

"Since the company's founding over fifty years ago by my father, Ralph, excellence in customer service has been our guiding principle," noted ABS co-owner David Menn." Co-owner Mark Echales added, "ABS and Cook & Boardman share the same values and commitment to the industry and we look forward to serving an expanded customer base in this new phase of our business." David and Mark will continue to manage the company with Lee Menn under C&B ownership.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. ABS represents C&B's fourth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames and hardware, specialty products including electronic access equipment and systems integration services. The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors from forty-four locations across fifteen states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

