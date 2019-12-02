Cook & Boardman Acquires Builders' Hardware & Specialty

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), a leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services announced today the acquisition of Erie, PA based Builders' Hardware & Specialty Company (Builders' Hardware or BHS). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 1956, Builders' Hardware is a full-service provider of architectural doors, frames, hardware and related products (including access control, electronic security and division 10 specialty products) to the nonresidential construction markets in western Pennsylvania, northwest Ohio and western New York. The company will continue to operate under the Builders' Hardware & Specialty name as a division of Cook & Boardman.

"We are excited to welcome Builders' Hardware to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "We look forward to providing their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities to accelerate BHS's growth in this important market."

"Similar to C&B, our success has been built on providing excellent customer service and technical support," noted Builders' Hardware CEO, Jim McBrier. "The combination with Cook & Boardman represents a perfect cultural and strategic fit for BHS and we look forward to continued success under their ownership."

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. Builders Hardware represents C&B's fifth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames and hardware, specialty products including electronic access equipment and systems integration services. The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors from forty-eight locations across sixteen states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.



