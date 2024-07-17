Cook & Boardman Acquires Bunting Door & Hardware Co., Inc. and Loktek, LLC

Company continues nationwide total opening solutions expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial entry solutions and systems integration services, has announced the acquisition of Bunting Door & Hardware Co., Inc. and Loktek, LLC ("Bunting") located in Elkridge, MD. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983, Bunting Door & Hardware (and Loktek), a material distributor and installer, provides a wide variety of commercial doors, frames, and hardware, in addition to electronic access control products. Bunting and Loktek proudly serve Maryland (including Washington D.C.) and Virginia.

"Bunting is one of the most respected CDH companies in the Mid-Atlantic region and we are delighted to have them join the Cook & Boardman family of companies. Their team provides a wide range of products and services that will complement our existing offerings in the market and strengthen our leading position all along the east coast," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"Bunting has a 40-year history of fostering great relationships with all its stakeholders. Cook & Boardman will allow us to continue building that legacy while providing our employees with further growth opportunities. We are excited to join the Cook & Boardman team as they transform the industry," said Doug McGinnis, owner and CEO of Bunting.

The company will continue to operate under the Bunting and Loktek names' and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Bunting represents C&B's fifth acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is one of the leading specialty distributors of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves non-residential and multi-family markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 70 locations across 23 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

