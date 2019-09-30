Cook & Boardman Acquires Converged Communications

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), a leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services announced today the acquisition of Jacksonville, FL-based Converged Communications, Inc. (Converged). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985 by John Humphrey and Norman D'Accardi, Converged is a full service technology business solutions company serving a wide range of commercial and institutional customers in NE Florida and SE Georgia. The company provides managed network services; voice, data and security solutions (including fiber infrastructure); VoIP communications and cloud computing services. Converged is a corporate BICSI member with Registered Communications Distribution Designers (RCDD's) on staff to provide certified design and implementation of structured cabling systems.

Under terms of the agreement, the company will operate as a division of A3 Communications, which was acquired by Cook & Boardman in April 2019. A3 has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest growing systems integration companies.

Speaking of the acquisition, A3 Communications President Brian Thomas noted, "Converged is highly regarded for its technical expertise and excellent customer service, traits that have been the foundation of A3 Communications. Our values and culture match perfectly and we look forward to serving an expanding base of customers in the Southeast."

"We are excited to welcome Converged Communications to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "The exceptional customer value created by the combination of Converged and A3 will result in accelerated growth of our systems integration business through our extensive network of branches in Florida."

"Converged Communications has earned customers' respect and loyalty by providing innovative business solutions and best-in-class support," said John Humphrey, company founder and owner. "Our team of dedicated specialists will continue that tradition under Cook & Boardman's ownership and benefit from expanded career development opportunities by leveraging the scale and growth of the combined platform," added Humphrey.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. Converged represents C&B's third acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames and hardware, specialty products including electronic access equipment and systems integration services. The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors from forty-four locations across fifteen states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

