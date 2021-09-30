Cook & Boardman Acquires Galeno and Associates

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services has announced the acquisition of South Easton, MA-based Galeno and Associates, Inc. (Galeno). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991 by Pietro Galeno, Galeno is a turnkey provider of opening solutions including doors, frames, hardware and Division 10 specialty products. The company serves general contractors and end users throughout the greater Boston area from its base of operations in South Easton, MA.

"We are excited to welcome Galeno to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "We look forward to providing their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities as we enter this major market and strengthen our presence in the Northeast."

"Our company was founded on the principles of product performance, customer satisfaction and most importantly, customer service," noted Galeno President and founder, Pietro Galeno. "In Cook & Boardman we see a similar passion for serving the industry and commitment to providing the highest level of customer service." The company will continue to operate under the Galeno name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. Galeno represents C&B's fourteenth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full security integration solutions through its A3 Communications and Advantech divisions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 65 locations across 20 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group

