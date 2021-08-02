Cook & Boardman Acquires JDS, Inc.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services has announced the acquisition of Everett, WA-based JDS, Inc. (JDS). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1989 by Randal Olsen and Dean Crosby, JDS is a turnkey provider of opening solutions including doors, frames, hardware and Division 10 specialty products. The company serves general contractors and end users throughout the greater Seattle area from its base of operations in Everett, WA.

"We are excited to welcome JDS to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "We look forward to providing their employees with additional resources and expanded opportunities as we enter this major market and establish our presence in the Pacific Northwest."

"Our success has been built on providing excellent customer service and support to the Seattle construction market for more than 30 years," noted JDS President and founder, Randal Olsen. "In Cook & Boardman we found a common culture and passion for serving the industry," added Dean Crosby, JDS vice president and co-founder, "and I am confident that our employees and business will thrive under their ownership." The company will continue to operate under the JDS name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. JDS represents C&B's thirteenth acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full systems integration services through its A3 Communications division - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 65 locations across 19 states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com .

