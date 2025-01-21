Cook & Boardman Acquires Jones Doors & Windows

Company continues nationwide expansion to deliver innovative, secure opening solutions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the nation's leading provider of fully integrated access and security solutions, has announced the acquisition of Jones Doors & Windows, Inc. ("Jones") headquartered in Mocksville, NC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1991, Jones manufactures and supplies high-quality interior and exterior pre-hung doors, windows, molding, trim, and hardware across the Southeast.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jones to the Cook & Boardman family. Their exceptional reputation in the Southeast, driven by outstanding customer service and long-standing relationships, speaks for itself. They have been incredibly successful over the past several years in expanding the business, and we are eager to collaborate with David, Albert, and the rest of the team to achieve even greater success in the years ahead," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"We are proud to become part of the Cook & Boardman family, marking a major milestone in our journey to expand our legacy and secure a bright future for generations ahead. Over the past 30 years, Jones has established a strong presence in the Southeastern market through lasting relationships and a commitment to exceptional service and quality. This acquisition opens the door to greater innovation, enabling us to deliver opportunities and results that will have a lasting impact for years to come," said David and Albert Tkach, Branch Managers of Jones.

The company will continue to operate under the Jones name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Jones represents C&B's eleventh acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.

Smith, Gambrell & Russell LLP served as legal advisor to Jones Doors & Windows.

Global Growth Partners served as the M&A advisor to Jones Doors & Windows.

About The Cook & Boardman Group

Founded in 1955, The Cook & Boardman Group is a trusted leader in providing innovative, secure opening solutions tailored to the diverse needs of commercial construction. With a nationwide network that includes over 90 locations, we deliver an unmatched range of products and services, including doors, frames, hardware, access control, video surveillance, audio-visual systems, and systems integration solutions. Our expertise ensures safer, more efficient facilities for industries such as healthcare, education, hospitality, government, industrial, multi-family, and retail. Learn more at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group