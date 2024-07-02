Cook & Boardman Acquires McBride Door & Hardware, Inc. and Eight Ten Commercial, Inc.

Company continues nationwide total opening solutions expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial entry solutions and systems integration services, has announced the acquisition of McBride Door and Hardware Inc. and Eight Ten Commercial, Inc. ("McBride") located in Poway, CA. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, McBride Door and Hardware (and Eight-Ten Commercial), a material distributor and installer, provides a wide variety of commercial doors, frames, and hardware. McBride and Eight-Ten proudly serve California and Nevada.

" We are thrilled to welcome McBride to the Cook & Boardman family of companies. They have a well-established reputation as a quality supplier and installer of Division 8 and 10 products and will help expand C&B's geographical reach in their local market as we continue to enhance our customer service offerings nationwide," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"McBride has long history of providing exceptional service to its customers through a high touch service model, unprecedented communications, and dedicated project management teams. We are excited to join the Cook & Boardman family of companies as they transform the industry," said Rick McBride, co-founder of McBride.

The company will continue to operate under the McBride and Eight-Ten names and points of contact for customers at McBride will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. McBride and Eight-Ten represent C&B's fourth acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook & Boardman.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is one of the leading specialty distributors of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves non-residential and multi-family markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 70 locations across 23 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

