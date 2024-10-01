Cook & Boardman Acquires Mullins Building Products, Inc.

Company continues nationwide total opening solutions expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the nation's premier provider of fully integrated access and security solutions, has announced the acquisition of Mullins Building Products, Inc. ("Mullins") headquartered in Birmingham, AL with other locations in Decatur and Montgomery. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1964, Mullins is a traditional commercial door and hardware material supplier and installer, proudly serving customers throughout Alabama.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mullins to the Cook & Boardman family. Their 60+ year history is a testament to the power of relationships and their strong reputation. In an industry built on trust and collaboration, Jeff and Susan have continued the legacy of excellent customer service and strong employee support originally established by their father. We are looking forward to working with Jeff, Susan, and the rest of their team to achieve even greater success in the future," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"We are thrilled to enter this new chapter with C&B. The acquisition represents not just a continuation of our legacy, but an exciting opportunity to grow and innovate together. Our mission has always been about offering exceptional tangible value to our customer markets, and this mission is significantly enhanced with our relationship with C&B," said Jeff Mullins and Susan Mullins Sellers, General Manager and Accounting Manager, respectively, of Mullins.

The company will continue to operate under the Mullins Building Products name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. Mullins represents C&B's ninth acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Founded in 1955, the Cook & Boardman Group is a family of companies that together represent the nation's premier provider of fully integrated access and security solutions. Through leveraging the entire Cook & Boardman network, the Company is able to seamlessly provide customers with a broad product and service offering spanning commercial doors, frames & hardware (Division 8), electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. C&B also provides full systems integration services including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products (Division 27 & 28).

The nationwide footprint includes over 80 locations in addition to an online customer shopping portal available on the main website and via eProcurement integrations. Our teams have extensive experience serving the non-residential and commercial properties including healthcare, hospitality, K-12 school, higher education institutions, federal/government properties, industrial/warehouse facilities, multi-family/mixed use properties. Learn more at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

