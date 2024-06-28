Cook & Boardman Acquires OKEE Industries, Inc., Builders Hardware Inc., Construction Hardware, Inc., and Hardware Specialties, Inc.

Company continues nationwide total opening solutions expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial entry solutions and systems integration services, has announced the acquisition of OKEE Industries, Inc., Builders Hardware Incorporated, Construction Hardware, Inc., and Hardware Specialties, Inc. (collectively "OKEE") located in West Hartford, CT, East Haven, CT, Norristown, PA, and Westfield, MA, respectively. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1947, OKEE is a traditional material distributor, providing a wide variety of commercial doors, frames, and hardware. OKEE proudly serves Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

"OKEE is a highly respected company in our industry, and we are very excited they have decided to join the Cook & Boardman family of companies. They will expand C&B's coverage in the northeast and their team brings a wealth of experience to our continuing efforts to provide superior customer service." said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"OKEE has long history providing exceptional service to its customers by meeting by providing high touch communication, unprecedented service along with dedicated project management teams. We are excited to join Cook & Boardman as they transform the industry," said Sean O'Keefe, President of OKEE.

The company will continue to operate under the OKEE Industries, Builders Hardware, Construction Hardware and Hardware Specialties names' and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. This transaction represents C&B's third acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is one of the leading specialty distributors of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves non-residential and multi-family markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 70 locations across 23 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

