Cook & Boardman Expands Online Product Offering with Masonite Architectural Doors

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the nation's largest distributor of architectural doors, frames, hardware and specialty products has announced a major expansion of their online product catalog with the addition of commercial doors from Masonite Architectural (Masonite) to their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

Combining the convenience of online purchasing with access to C&B's network of industry experts, the site now offers a large selection of commercial doors from Masonite's Aspiro™ and Cendura™ series available in 13 factory finishes and an industry-best shipping commitment of 5 days. Customers can choose from non-rated or fire rated doors and select from a wide range of pre-machined hardware configurations.

"We are thrilled to offer Masonite's highly regarded commercial doors through our online portal," said Lance Simpson, Chief Operating Officer at Cook & Boardman. "Our customers can now order complete door solutions – doors, frames and hardware online and take advantage of our quick ship program."

"The Cook & Boardman Group is always at the forefront of developing new and innovative services to improve their business," said Angie Marcelli, Director of Marketing at Masonite Architectural. "We greatly value our partnership and look forward to helping their customers shape better environments with doors that are now even easier to order through Cook & Boardman's new ecommerce portal."

Additional benefits available at www.cookandboardman.com include:

Access to industry experts via live chat, telephone or email

Ability to create and save Shopping Lists for frequently purchased materials

Extensive library of instructional videos and technical data

Access to online order history

Ability to view and pay invoices online

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 8,500 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames and hardware, specialty products including electronic access control equipment and systems integration services. The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors from more than fifty locations across eighteen states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group

