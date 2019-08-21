Cook & Boardman Launches New E-Commerce Website & Customer Portal

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the nation's largest distributor of architectural doors, frames, hardware and specialty products including electronic access control and systems integration services has announced the launch of their new corporate website, e-commerce platform and customer portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

Combining the convenience of online purchasing with access to C&B's network of industry experts, the site will offer quick ship options on thousands of frequently purchased products and extensive online resources, including the ability to chat live with one of the company's technical experts.

Additional customer benefits include:

Ability to create and save Shopping Lists for frequently purchased materials

Extensive library of instructional videos and technical data

Access to online order history

Ability to view and pay invoices online

Access to industry experts via live chat, email or phone

Regarding the site launch, Cook and Boardman CEO Darrin Anderson noted, "Our goal was to provide customers the convenience of online purchasing with the confidence that their needs are being met by giving them access to our team of industry experts. We're excited to offer this additional service and will continue to add products and resources to streamline their product selection and procurement process."

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames and hardware, specialty products including electronic access equipment and systems integration services. The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors from forty-four locations across fourteen states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.

