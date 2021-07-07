Cook Ballpark Favorites at Home with eMeals & Woodbridge Wines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the top of the fifth, bases are loaded, you're watching the game at home, and you're craving your favorite stadium food: what do you do? The new Ballpark Bites Occasions Plan from eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and Woodbridge Winery, the official wine of Major League Baseball, comes to the rescue with a lineup of seven ballpark-inspired recipes, six Woodbridge wines, and just enough variation on ballpark fare to keep things interesting.

Play ball: Available to eMeals subscribers on the service's app and to non-subscribers free of charge at https://emeals.com/ballparkbites, the Ballpark Bites Occasions Plan has something for everyone. Want a sub worthy of ballgame eating? Try Italian Sausage and Pepper Subs with Maple-Mustard Sauce. A hot dog or a brat? Check out Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs with Collard Green Slaw or Brats Poutine with Curry Ketchup. Other options are buffalo chicken sandwiches, nachos, chips and dip, and homemade caramel corn. All recipes serve eight, all but the caramel corn are paired with a different Woodbridge wine, and every one is a home run.

Self-shop ingredients or order online: Just select the recipes you want to make, and eMeals will automatically generate a grocery list enabling easy in-store shopping or seamless online grocery ordering from Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B. and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt when placed through the eMeals app. One-click shopping is also available for select retailers through the Ballpark Bites landing page.

A taste of eMeals: The Ballpark Bites menu showcases the features that have built eMeals into America's leading meal planning and inspiration service, including recipe variety, step-by-step instructions and online shopping functionality. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Vegetarian and more), plus Occasions Plans (like Ballpark Bites) and Bonus Collections (like The Peach Truck Favorites). Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and the brands they love to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. Visit www.emeals.com to sign up for a two-week free trial.

About Woodbridge

Robert Mondavi founded Woodbridge Winery near his childhood home in Lodi, California to make quality wines accessible to wine lovers across the world to enjoy as part of daily life. Mr. Mondavi's pioneering vision for Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi has raised the standard for everyday wines in America, and has made Woodbridge one of the most beloved wines in the U.S. The trusted heritage and quality of Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi ensures you don't need to spend more for great wine and the diverse portfolio of classic wines marked by bright fruit flavors made to complement food means there is something for everyone. For more about Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, including food and wine pairings and recipes ideas, please visit www.WoodbridgeWines.com and follow @woodbridgewines on Instagram and @WoodbridgeByRobertMondavi on Facebook.

