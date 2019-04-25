Cook Compression Adds Authorized Service Partners in Africa and Middle East

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook Compression®, part of Dover Precision Components and Dover (NYSE: DOV), is proud to announce two new Authorized Service Partners certified to provide local compressor valve and packing case repairs: Fancraft (Pty) Ltd, serving South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Botswana; and WoodServ, serving the Middle East and Pakistan.

With its extensive technical expertise and application knowledge, Cook Compression improves reciprocating compressor performance around the globe. The company combines high-performing products, advanced materials capabilities, experienced engineering support, and expert repairs to deliver lasting solutions.

Cook Compression Authorized Service Partners have passed a rigorous audit of their processes and equipment, are held to strict quality standards, and guarantee their work for warranty periods established by Cook Compression. Service capabilities apply to any brand compressor valve or packing case. Further, each valve that leaves the partners' facilities is quality tested using a specially designed Cook Compression valve air test bench.

Fancraft is based out of South Africa and specializes in maintenance, problem solving, repairs, overhauls and reconditioning of centrifugal, reciprocating and screw compressors; steam and gas turbines; pumps; gearboxes; fans; blowers and other rotating equipment. The company also provides high-quality spare parts to end users through agency agreements with some of the largest original equipment manufacturers in the rotating equipment industry. Fancraft is committed to meeting individual customer needs while maintaining excellent quality and high technical precision.

WoodServ, headquartered in Bahrain, is a leading gas compression technology provider for the oil & gas and power & energy industries. WoodServ is capable of supporting all OEM suppliers and offers all types of modularized gas processing units, including but not limited to gas lift systems, wellhead compression, compressed natural gas (CNG), fuel gas boosters and treatment plants. The company benefits from the experience of some of the world's most respected experts and engineers within the gas compression industry. They provide full turnkey solutions to clients, from engineering, site preparation, procurement, fabrication, feasibility studies and equipment selection to evaluation, installation, commissioning and start-up. They also provide training, operations and maintenance, field services, revamps and overhauls, machine shop support and spare parts.

"We are proud to be expanding our Authorized Service Partner program," said Dean Lewis, Cook Compression VP Aftermarket, Europe & Russia. "Last year, we saw strong adoption of the certified valve and packing case repair services offered by our inaugural partners in Europe, and we are confident in the high-quality of support that we are helping our newest partners deliver to end users in Africa and the Middle East."

Fancraft and WoodServ join three other Cook Compression Authorized Service Partners: Kompresory Veselý, in the Czech Republic; Rudos Ruzomberok, in the Slovak Republic; and Runtime Engineering AB, in Sweden.

About Cook Compression:

Cook Compression® provides engineered solutions to increase reciprocating compressor reliability and performance, offering components, repairs, field mechanical services and turnkey project management. High-quality compressor valves, packing cases, packing rings, piston rings, rider bands, oil wipers, pistons, piston rods, cylinders and liners are backed by the services and systems to install, control, monitor, maintain and repair them. Cook Compression is a major global presence, with manufacturing centers, repair facilities and technical sales representatives around the world. Cook Compression is part of Dover Precision Components, an integrated provider of performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery. Additional information is available at cookcompression.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

SOURCE Dover

