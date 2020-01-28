Cook Compression Continues to Build Authorised Service Partner Program to Expand Global Reach

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook Compression® , part of Dover Precision Components and Dover (NYSE: DOV), continues to build its Authorised Service Partner program to help customers around the globe minimize downtime of critical equipment. Through this program, Cook Compression is expanding access to its first-rate services and technical expertise in optimizing reciprocating compressor performance.

Cook Compression combines high-performing products, advanced materials capabilities, experienced engineering support and expert aftermarket services to deliver lasting solutions for reciprocating compressors in the oil & gas, petrochemical and processing sectors. Cook Compression Authorised Service Partners have been certified to provide local compressor valve and packing case repair and reconditioning to end-users.

After training by Cook personnel, Authorised Service Partners must pass a rigorous audit of their processes and equipment. They are held to strict quality standards and guarantee their work for warranty periods established by Cook. Further, each valve that leaves the partners' facilities is quality tested using a specially designed Cook Compression valve air test bench. Service capabilities apply to any brand compressor valve or packing case. Authorised Service Partners also have access to Cook Compression expertise to partner with customers on analysis, upgrades and additional reciprocating compressor components and services.

"By putting Cook Compression's long experience in providing OEM-quality reciprocating compressor components behind the trusted regional positions of these partners, we can offer reciprocating compressor end-users a higher standard of service," said Dean Lewis, Cook Compression VP Aftermarket, Europe & Russia. "This mutually supportive relationship takes the best of our companies and puts it to work for our customers."

The Cook Compression Authorised Service Partner program launched at the end of 2017 with three inaugural partners in Europe: Kompresory Veselý, in the Czech Republic; Rudos Ruzomberok, in the Slovak Republic; and Runtime Engineering AB, in Sweden. The program has since grown to include Krio-Serwis, serving Poland; Fancraft (Pty) Ltd, serving South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Botswana; and WoodServ, serving the Middle East and Pakistan.

Cook Compression® provides engineered solutions to increase reciprocating compressor reliability and performance, offering components, repairs, field mechanical services and turnkey project management. High-quality compressor valves, packing cases, packing rings, piston rings, rider bands, oil wipers, pistons, piston rods, cylinders and liners are backed by the services and systems to install, control, monitor, maintain and repair them. Cook Compression is a major global presence, with manufacturing centers, repair facilities and technical sales representatives around the world. Cook Compression is part of Dover Precision Components, an integrated provider of performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery. Additional information is available at www.cookcompression.com .

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

