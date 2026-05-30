Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' Historic Property Tax Sale Reform Legislation Passes in Illinois General Assembly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping property tax foreclosure reforms pushed by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas passed Saturday in the Illinois General Assembly and now head to the governor's desk.

Once signed by Governor JB Pritzker, the reform package will be the most significant Illinois homeowner protection measure enacted in decades.

House Bill 4537 will bring Illinois into compliance with the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Tyler v. Hennepin. The court found that when governments foreclose on a property for unpaid taxes, any equity above the debt owed must be returned to the property owner.

Each year, under current Illinois law, overdue taxes on homes, commercial properties, and vacant lots are sold to tax buyers. In return, the buyers receive a lien entitling them to take deed to the property – and any equity the owner has in it – if the owner doesn't pay what's owed within one to three years.

With this legislation, the old system will be replaced by one that returns to the former property owner any equity above what was owed. It was crafted with input from Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, downstate county treasurers and housing advocates, and in collaboration with state Sen. Celina Villanueva (D-Chicago) and state Rep. Curtis Tarver (D-Chicago).

"This bill is going to help a lot of people," Pappas said. "For too long, families who fell behind on their taxes risked losing not only their homes, but all the equity they spent years building. This legislation creates a fairer system that protects homeowners, taxpayers and taxing districts alike."

The core reform in HB 4537 is the creation of a tax deed auction system already used successfully in many other states. Taxes, interest, and fees owed will be paid by the highest bidder. Remaining surplus equity will be returned to the former property owner by the county treasurer.

"I sent my Policy Director Justin Kirvan to Springfield to be the champion of homeowners going through tough times," said Pappas. "And he got it done. This new system prevents tax buyers from exploiting the misfortune of others by taking their homes and the hard-earned money owners paid for years on their mortgages."

The legislation requires Cook County to hold six more tax sales involving private tax buyers. After the sixth sale, expected to occur in 2030, tax buying will no longer be allowed in Cook County. Instead, the county will hold all the liens for overdue property taxes, and if the property owner doesn't pay what's owed within one to three years, the county can auction off the property's deed to the highest bidder.

Ending private tax buying benefits owners struggling to keep their homes because it enables the county to offer payment plans, with longer pay-back periods, at reduced interest rates, before the property is sent to auction.

Other counties could adopt the same tax sale phaseout as Cook County but are not required to do so.

"This bill provides reform that works for property owners, taxing districts and taxpayers," Pappas said. "Temporary financial hardship shouldn't result in families losing generational wealth and being left broke."

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas