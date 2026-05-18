Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas to Host Reception Following Haitian Flag Raising at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will host a reception for Cook County's Haitian community following today's public Haitian Flag Raising Ceremony in Chicago's Daley Plaza. The celebration is in honor of Haitian Heritage Month and Haitian Flag Day, observed annually on May 18.

Haitian Flag Day commemorates the creation of the nation's flag in 1803 during the Haitian Revolution, when enslaved Africans defeated French colonial rule and helped establish Haiti as the first independent Black republic in the world.

The public flag-raising ceremony will begin at noon in Daley Plaza and will celebrate the history, culture, resilience, and enduring contributions of the more than 15,000 Haitians living in Chicago and the surrounding area.

Immediately following the ceremony, Treasurer Pappas will host a reception in the Cook County Treasurer's Office, located at 118 North Clark Street, Room 112, directly across the street from Daley Plaza.

During the reception, Treasurer Pappas will present Certificates of Excellence to Haiti's Consul General in Chicago and other members of the Haitian diaspora whose leadership, service, and contributions have positively impacted Cook County, Chicago, and the surrounding communities.

The event is part of Treasurer Pappas' continued commitment to recognizing the diverse communities that strengthen Cook County while celebrating the individuals who help shape the region's civic and cultural life.

Honorees: Jean Joseph Leandre, Consul General, Consulate General of Haiti in Chicago; Frantz Jacques, Administrative Agent/Vice Consul, Consulate General of Haiti in Chicago; Cyndee Newman, President of Daughters of Haiti; Lionel Jean-Baptiste President of Haitian Congress to Fortify Haiti; Patrick Britus, President of Haitian American Professional Network

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas