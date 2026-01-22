Cook County Treasurer Pappas and Greek Consul General Koubarakis celebrate the New Year with Greek tradition of cutting the Vasilopita

WHY:

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will honor Chicago's Greek Community with a traditional Vasilopita celebration. Vasilopita is a Greek New Year's Day cake with a coin hidden inside. It's traditional for each family to have its own Vasilopita, which means St. Basil's bread. A piece is cut for each family member. If the coin is found in your piece, it's believed you'll have good luck for the rest of the year.