Pappas says property tax bills now online at cookcountytreasurer.com

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will mail nearly 1.8 million Tax Year 2025 First Installment property tax bills by March 2. Payments are due Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

But if you want the peace of mind that comes from paying early, you can make payments online beginning Friday, Feb. 20.

"Each year more and more people use our website to pay their property tax bills online," said Pappas. "People like the convenience of paying online and not having to come downtown to pay in person or write a check and pay for postage."

To make a payment online, visit cookcountytreasurer.com and follow these steps:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free."

Enter your address or 14-digit Property Index Number (PIN).

A picture of your property should appear so you'll know you're paying the correct bill. There's no fee to pay online from your bank account. The Treasurer's Office accepts partial payments, but First Installment taxes must be paid in full by 11:59 p.m. April 1, to avoid a state-mandated late charge of 0.75 percent a month.

The First Installment is 55% of the previous year's total tax. Exemptions are applied to the Second Installment due later this year.

You can also use cookcountytreasurer.com to:

Search $105 million in available refunds.

Check if you are missing out on $19 million in property tax exemptions, which lower your tax bill.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas